Corporate Animals

Sundance Film Festival London Release Date

Saturday 1st June 2019
new Corporate Animals poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sundance Film Festival London. Show listing.

Directed by:

Patrick Brice

Written by:

Sam Bain

Produced by:

Jessica Calder, Keith Calder, Mike Falbo, Chris Harding and Ed Helms

Starring:

Demi Moore, Ed Helms, Jessica Williams, Karan Soni, Nasim Pedrad and Britney Spears

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lucy is the egotistical megalomaniac CEO of Incredible Edibles, America's premier provider of edible cutlery. In her infinite wisdom, Lucy leads her staff including her long-suffering assistants, Freddie and Jess, on a corporate team-building caving weekend to New Mexico. When disaster strikes, not even their useless guide, Brandon, can save them. Trapped underground by a cave-in, this mismatched and disgruntled group must pull together in order to survive.

Reviews

Corporate Animals Cast

Demi Moore

Demi Moore headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate Animals

Ed Helms

Ed Helms headshot

Date of Birth:

24 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate Animals

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

31 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate Animals

Karan Soni

Karan Soni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate AnimalsTrolls 2

Nasim Pedrad

Nasim Pedrad headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AladdinCorporate Animals

Britney Spears

Britney Spears headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Corporate Animals

