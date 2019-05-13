The Arctic Camels

Movie Synopsis:

Did you know that the happiest camels in the world live on an island in the far north, and prefers whole wheat bread for breakfast? When Torarin (9) and his sister Svalin (12) want a horse for riding, their parents buy two camels. The family soon discovers that camel training is not for amateurs. Therefore they take on an expedition to Mongolia, hoping to find a professional camel trainer who will accept an invitation to train their camels in the north of Norway. And deep into the Gobi desert, they actually find a candidate. But - they are not prepared for Mongolian training methods. This is the true story of the northernmost camels in the world: A unique documentary, an adventure story and a family film.