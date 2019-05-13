* × Change Settings

The Arctic Camels

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2019
?
new The Arctic Camels poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 17th May 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 18th May 2019.

Directed by:

Karl Emil Rikardsen

Produced by:

Anna Björk, Knut Skoglund and Maria Stevnbak Westergren

Starring:

Bestla, Bor, Svalin and Thorarin

Genres:

Adventure, Documentary

Language:

Norwegian

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Did you know that the happiest camels in the world live on an island in the far north, and prefers whole wheat bread for breakfast? When Torarin (9) and his sister Svalin (12) want a horse for riding, their parents buy two camels. The family soon discovers that camel training is not for amateurs. Therefore they take on an expedition to Mongolia, hoping to find a professional camel trainer who will accept an invitation to train their camels in the north of Norway. And deep into the Gobi desert, they actually find a candidate. But - they are not prepared for Mongolian training methods. This is the true story of the northernmost camels in the world: A unique documentary, an adventure story and a family film.

