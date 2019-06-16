* × Change Settings

Ibiza: The Silent Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
Ibiza: The Silent Movie poster
Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screenings in 10 cinemas on Wednesday 26th June 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Julien Temple

Produced by:

Richard Conway and Andrew J. Curtis

Starring:

Bez, Claire Davis and Cathal Smyth

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Ibiza: The Silent Movie Cast

Bez

Bez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ibiza: The Silent Movie

Claire Davis

Claire Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ibiza: The Silent Movie

Cathal Smyth

Cathal Smyth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ibiza: The Silent Movie

