The Italian Job

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 16th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
The Italian Job poster
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 15th June 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 131 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Peter Collinson

Written by:

Troy Kennedy-Martin

Produced by:

Michael Deeley

Starring:

Michael Caine, Noël Coward, Benny Hill, Raf Vallone, Tony Beckley and Rossano Brazzi

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Crime, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Charlie has a "job" to do. Having just left prison, he finds one of his friends has attempted a high risk job in Italy right under the nose of the Mafia. Charlie's friend doesn't get very far, so Charlie takes over the "job". Using three Mini Coopers, a couple of Jaguars, and a bus, he hopes to bring Torino to a standstill, steal the gold, and escape.

Reviews

The Italian Job Cast

Michael Caine

Michael Caine headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Italian Job

Noël Coward

Noël Coward headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Italian Job

Benny Hill

Benny Hill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Italian Job

Raf Vallone

Raf Vallone headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Italian Job

Tony Beckley

Tony Beckley headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Italian Job

Rossano Brazzi

Rossano Brazzi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Italian Job

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:11 30th May 2019