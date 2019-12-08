* × Change Settings

Good Newwz Good News

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2020
?
Good Newwz poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Directed by:

Raj Mehta

Written by:

Jyoti Kapoor, Raj Mehta and Rishabh Sharma

Produced by:

Karan Johar

Starring:

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Tisca Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and Anjana Sukhani

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown
Reviews

Good Newwz Cast

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

21 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Newwz

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Newwz

Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Newwz

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Newwz

Anjana Sukhani

Anjana Sukhani headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Good Newwz

Recommendations

