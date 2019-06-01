* × Change Settings

Sir

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Friday 21st June 2019
new Sir poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Indian Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Rohena Gera

Written by:

Rohena Gera

Produced by:

Rohena Gera, Thierry Lenouvel and Brice Poisson

Starring:

Ahmareen Anjum, Vivek Gomber, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Tillotama Shome and Rahul Vohra

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A prosperous young Indian man falls in love with his servant, a widow with the dream of becoming a tailor.

Reviews

Sir Cast

Ahmareen Anjum

Ahmareen Anjum headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sir

Vivek Gomber

Vivek Gomber headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sir

Geetanjali Kulkarni

Geetanjali Kulkarni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sir

Tillotama Shome

Tillotama Shome headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sir

Rahul Vohra

Rahul Vohra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sir

