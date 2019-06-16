After several strange coincidences, Lukas, translator, who works for OSCE, strands in the southern Ukrainian town of Beryslaw. As involuntary guest of his strange host Vova, Lukas is confronted with a totally new universe, in which life seems to be completely detached from any kind of structure. Despite his initial animosity, Lukas gets more and more fascinated by Vova as well as by his daughter Marushka - and finally starts his own quest for a long ago lost happiness.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Volcano
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Volcano