Volcano

UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 1st July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2019
?
Volcano poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Monday 1st July 2019 view the list.

Directed by:

Roman Bondarchuk

Written by:

Dar'ya Averchenko, Roman Bondarchuk and Alla Tyutyunnik

Produced by:

Dar'ya Averchenko, Tanja Georgieva, Michel Merkt and Olena Yershova

Starring:

Serhiy Stepansky and Viktor Zhdanov

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

Ukrainian

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After several strange coincidences, Lukas, translator, who works for OSCE, strands in the southern Ukrainian town of Beryslaw. As involuntary guest of his strange host Vova, Lukas is confronted with a totally new universe, in which life seems to be completely detached from any kind of structure. Despite his initial animosity, Lukas gets more and more fascinated by Vova as well as by his daughter Marushka - and finally starts his own quest for a long ago lost happiness.

Reviews

Volcano Cast

Serhiy Stepansky

Serhiy Stepansky headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Volcano

Viktor Zhdanov

Viktor Zhdanov headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Volcano

