Wolkenbruch Wolkenbruchs wunderliche Reise in die Arme einer Schickse

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 14th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
Directed by:

Michael Steiner

Written by:

Thomas Meyer

Produced by:

Christoph Daniel, Michael Steiger, Hans G. Syz and Anita Wasser

Starring:

Noémie Schmidt, Joel Basman, Sunnyi Melles, Rachel Braunschweig, Udo Samel and Meytal Gal

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Young orthodox Jew Mordechai Wolkenbruch, called Motti, has a serious problem: All the women, whom his mame introduces to him as potential wives, look just like her. Whereas Laura, his fellow student, does not at all - but unfortunately she is a schikse: She wears pants, has a nice tuches, drinks gin and tonic and swears. Motti begins to have doubts: Is the predetermined path given by his parents the road for him to follow? His obedience towards his mother's disturbing methods starts to fade, whereas at the same time his passion for Laura grows. So things take their course. And very soon Motti comes to the conclusion: even schiksen can be totally nuts.

