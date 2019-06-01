* × Change Settings

Dastaan-e Miri Piri

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 5th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
Current Status:complete

In 9 cinemas on Wednesday 5th June 2019. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 6th June 2019.

Genre:

Animation

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The film will take us back 400 years to the time when the concept of Miri-Piri first came into being along with the construction of the first Sikh fort in Amritsar, first war fought and won in Sikhism and many other proud accomplishments in the Sikh world.

In 1606, after Shri Guru Arjun Dev ji's sacrifice, Guru Hargobind ji adorned the two swords of Miri-Piri and started the crusades against the tyranny of Mughals. This was the time when Saint Soldiers pledged their lives for the protection of the Sikh community.

