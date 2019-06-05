Movie Synopsis:

Laiye Je Yaarian is a story of Raunak who runs a transport business faced with a nemesis. In a desperate moment she hires Sukh to help her but ends up with a cheat who has no intention of working for her and has his own vested interest.



Jaanu becomes a collateral damage in the process and Sukh realises that he had the ability to do something in life and he had always underestimated himself.



All of this for one man's attempt to shut down Raunak transport.



But a twist that no one saw coming. Garry holds his cards close to his heart in matters of emotions and business.



But one often meets their destiny on the road one avoids to take in the beginning.