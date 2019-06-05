* × Change Settings

Laiye Je Yaarian

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
new Laiye Je Yaarian poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 7th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 13th June 2019.

Directed by:

Sukh Sanghera

Written by:

Dheeraj Rattan and Amberdeep Singh

Produced by:

Karaj Gill

Starring:

Harish Verma, Roopi Gill, Rubina Bajwa, Amrinder Gill, Amberdeep Singh and Sajjan Adeeb

Genre:

Romance

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Laiye Je Yaarian is a story of Raunak who runs a transport business faced with a nemesis. In a desperate moment she hires Sukh to help her but ends up with a cheat who has no intention of working for her and has his own vested interest.

Jaanu becomes a collateral damage in the process and Sukh realises that he had the ability to do something in life and he had always underestimated himself.

All of this for one man's attempt to shut down Raunak transport.

But a twist that no one saw coming. Garry holds his cards close to his heart in matters of emotions and business.

But one often meets their destiny on the road one avoids to take in the beginning.

Reviews

Laiye Je Yaarian Cast

Harish Verma

Harish Verma headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laiye Je Yaarian

Roopi Gill

Roopi Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laiye Je YaarianDila Mereya

Rubina Bajwa

Rubina Bajwa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laiye Je Yaarian

Amrinder Gill

Amrinder Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dila MereyaLaiye Je Yaarian

Amberdeep Singh

Amberdeep Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laiye Je Yaarian

Sajjan Adeeb

Sajjan Adeeb headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Laiye Je Yaarian

Last update was at 06:48 5th June 2019