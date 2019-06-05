* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

A Bigger Splash

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Thursday 6th June 2019
new A Bigger Splash poster
Contains infrequent strong language and one strong sex scene. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At Sheffield Doc/Fest. Show listing.

Directed by:

Jack Hazan

Written by:

Jack Hazan and David Mingay

Produced by:

Jack Hazan and Mike Kaplan

Starring:

David Hockney, Peter Schlesinger, Celia Birtwell, Henry Geldzahler, Mo McDermott and Kasmin

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When David Hockney's beautiful lover, Peter Schlesinger, breaks up with him, it leaves David a complete emotional wreck. An artist, he suddenly finds himself unable to create anything, and is awash in depression and loneliness. After a time, David is able to find inspiration in his backyard swimming pool, and he begins a portrait of it. This unique docudrama presents a semi-fictionalized account of the story behind one of Hockney's most popular paintings.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on A Bigger Splash.

A Bigger Splash Cast

David Hockney

David Hockney headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bigger Splash

Peter Schlesinger

Peter Schlesinger headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bigger Splash

Celia Birtwell

Celia Birtwell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bigger Splash

Henry Geldzahler

Henry Geldzahler headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bigger Splash

Mo McDermott

Mo McDermott headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bigger Splash

Kasmin

Kasmin headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Bigger Splash

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:48 5th June 2019