On the President's Orders

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019
Directed by:

James Jones and Olivier Sarbil

Produced by:

Raney Aronson and James Jones

Genres:

Crime, Documentary, Thriller

Language:

Tagalog

Runtime:

1 hour 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The searing story of President Duterte's bloody campaign against drug dealers and addicts in the Philippines, told with unprecedented and intimate access to both sides of the war - the Manila police, and an ordinary family from the slum. Shot in the style of a thriller, this observational film combines the look and feel of a narrative feature film with a real life revelatory journalistic investigation into a campaign of killings. The film uncovers a murky world where crime, drugs and politics meet in a deathly embrace - and reveal that although the police have been publicly ordered to stop extra-judicial killings, the deaths continue.

