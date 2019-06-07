* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

One Child Nation Born in China

7.5 / 94 votes

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Friday 7th June 2019
One Child Nation poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Monday 10th June 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang

Produced by:

Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, Carolyn Hepburn and Christoph Jörg

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

First-time mother and filmmaker Nanfu Wang uncovers the untold history of China's One-Child policy and the generations of parents and children forever shaped by this social experiment.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on One Child Nation.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 10:01 8th June 2019