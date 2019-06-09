In concentric circles starting from the border of the Brenner Pass between Austria and Italy, The Border Fence measures the surroundings that were the scene of a shift in inner-European policy. At the same time, the space describes itself through Nikolaus Geyrhalter's typical extremely precise long shots, and in extended talks with police officers, locals, hikers, farmers, innkeepers, and toll collectors. What arises in an extremely small space is the full diversity of voices expressing individual political attitudes on a topic that affects Europe, and is visible on the Brenner Pass.