The Border Fence Die bauliche Maßnahme

Sunday 9th June 2019
Directed by:

Nikolaus Geyrhalter

Written by:

Nikolaus Geyrhalter

Produced by:

Nikolaus Geyrhalter, Michael Kitzberger and Wolfgang Widerhofer

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In concentric circles starting from the border of the Brenner Pass between Austria and Italy, The Border Fence measures the surroundings that were the scene of a shift in inner-European policy. At the same time, the space describes itself through Nikolaus Geyrhalter's typical extremely precise long shots, and in extended talks with police officers, locals, hikers, farmers, innkeepers, and toll collectors. What arises in an extremely small space is the full diversity of voices expressing individual political attitudes on a topic that affects Europe, and is visible on the Brenner Pass.

