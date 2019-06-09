* × Change Settings

The Great Hack

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Monday 10th June 2019
Directed by:

Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim

Written by:

Karim Amer, Erin Barnett and Pedro Kos

Produced by:

Karim Amer, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Judy Korin, Pedro Kos, Tracy Nguyen-Chung and Elizabeth Woodward

Starring:

Carole Cadwalladr, David Carroll, Brittany Kaiser and Julian Wheatland

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 19 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Cambridge Analytica scandal is examined through the roles of several affected persons.

Reviews

The Great Hack Cast

Carole Cadwalladr

Recent/Upcoming Films:

David Carroll

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Brittany Kaiser

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Julian Wheatland

Recent/Upcoming Films:

