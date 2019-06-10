* × Change Settings

Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Tuesday 11th June 2019
Directed by:

Amy Goldstein

Produced by:

Anouchka van Riel

Starring:

Tom Biller, Linda Buratto, Kate Craig, Jeff Ellis, Emma Hughes, Jarrad Kritzstein, Kate Nash, Marie Nash, Frederik Thaae and Alicia Warrington

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A broken foot was the catalyst for Nando's employee Kate Nash to kick-start her music career; her success was meteoric. With frank video-diaries - a format echoing former criticisms of her style - Nash shares her journey and the unhealthy expectations of women perpetuated by the media. From pop to wrestling, Nash has come a long way, and she isn't compromising.

Reviews

