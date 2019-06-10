* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Revenge of the Diva

Sheffield Doc/Fest Release Date

Tuesday 11th June 2019
new The Revenge of the Diva poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Revenge of the Diva is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Gustav Ahlgren and Emelie Jönsson

Produced by:

Gustav Ahlgren, Emelie Jönsson and Daniel Pynnönen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 17 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

At the height of fame and fortune internationally acclaimed opera singer Siv Wennberg aka Siv the Diva suffered a gross betrayal and disappeared from the public eye. Some 30 years later she's back, looking for revenge.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Revenge of the Diva.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 12:56 10th June 2019