Chuskit

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 29th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2019
?
Directed by:

Priya Ramasubban

Written by:

Jolein Laarman and Priya Ramasubban

Starring:

Jigmet Dewa Lhamo, Morup Namgyal, Sonam Angchok, Tsetan Angchok, Padma Chosphel and Yangchen Dolma

Genre:

Family

Language:

Ladakhi

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sprightly Chuskit's dream of going to school is cut short when she is rendered a paraplegic after an accident. She's confined to life indoors in the company of her strict grandfather, Dorje. Chuskit continues to harbor hopes of school but Dorje tries to make her understand that school can't handle her needs. As life at home gets harder, her battle with her grandfather exacerbates. Caught in between their struggle are Chuskit's parents and her enterprising brother who want to respect the old world views that Dorje represents, but also want to keep Chuskit's spirit alive. Chuskit will have to get her grandfather to yield or she will have to accept the reality he has chosen for her.

Chuskit Cast

