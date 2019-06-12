* × Change Settings

Munda Faridkotia

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
Contains mild comic violence and language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mandeep Singh Chahal

Written by:

Deep Jagdeep Jaedy, Anjali Khurana and Ravinder Mand

Produced by:

Monty Sikka and Daljit Singh Thind

Starring:

Karamjit Anmol, Navpreet Banga, Mukul Dev, Hobby Dhaliwal, Rose J. Kaur and Sharan Kaur

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Family, Romance

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 11 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Munda Faridkotia Cast

Last update was at 19:19 12th June 2019