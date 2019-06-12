* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Virus

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
new Virus poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Virus is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Aashiq Abu

Written by:

Muhsin Parari, Sharfu and Suhas

Produced by:

Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal

Starring:

Revathy, Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy, Sreenath Bhasi, Indrajith Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Malayalam

Runtime:

2 hours 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Based on real events during the 2018 NIPAH Virus outbreak in Kerala. The plot is set in Kozhikode and follows the various stages of the epidemic from identification to its total annihilation. It portrays heroic moments that helped in effectively controlling the Virus from spreading further. The film explores the collective paranoia created by the Virus outbreak and how it disrupted the life of individuals, both victims and health care professionals. The saga of a group of brave people who stood up in the face of adversity, risking their own lives, fighting with all their will.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Virus is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Virus.

Virus Cast

Revathy

Revathy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Virus

Kunchacko Boban

Kunchacko Boban headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Virus

Parvathy

Parvathy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Virus

Sreenath Bhasi

Sreenath Bhasi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Virus

Indrajith Sukumaran

Indrajith Sukumaran headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7¾" (1.72 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Virus

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Virus

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 19:19 12th June 2019