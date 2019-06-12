Movie Synopsis:

Based on real events during the 2018 NIPAH Virus outbreak in Kerala. The plot is set in Kozhikode and follows the various stages of the epidemic from identification to its total annihilation. It portrays heroic moments that helped in effectively controlling the Virus from spreading further. The film explores the collective paranoia created by the Virus outbreak and how it disrupted the life of individuals, both victims and health care professionals. The saga of a group of brave people who stood up in the face of adversity, risking their own lives, fighting with all their will.