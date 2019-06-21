* × Change Settings

Five Broken Cameras

7.9 / 5489 votes

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 21st June 2019
Contains documentary footage of a fatal shooting. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 26th June 2019.

Directed by:

Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi

Written by:

Guy Davidi

Produced by:

Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi

Starring:

Emad Burnat, Soraya Burnat, Mohammed Burnat, Yasin Burnat, Taky-Adin Burnat and Gibreel Burnat

Genres:

Documentary, War

Language:

Hebrew

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When his fourth son, Gibreel, is born, Emad, a Palestinian villager, gets his first camera. In his village, Bil'in, a separation barrier is being built and the villagers start to resist this decision. For more than five years, Emad films the struggle, which is led by two of his best friends, alongside filming how Gibreel grows. Very soon it affects his family and his own life. Daily arrests and night raids scare his family; his friends, brothers and himself are either shot or arrested. One camera after another is shot at or smashed. Each of the 5 cameras tells part of his story.

Reviews

Five Broken Cameras Cast

