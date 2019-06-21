* × Change Settings

Sindhubaadh

7.4 / 7 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st June 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2019
?
new Sindhubaadh poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 15 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 27th June 2019.

Directed by:

S.U. Arun Kumar

Produced by:

S.N. Rajarajan and Shan Sutharsan

Starring:

Vijay Sethupathi, Anjali and Vivek Prasanna

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Our hero, is accompanied by a small boy and they are petty thieves in India. Thiru falls in love with our heroine, who had come to India on a vacation from Malaysia. Venba also falls in love with Thiru and they get married before Venba has to head back to Malaysia for work. Venba gets into trouble at her workplace and is sent to Thailand. Thiru and 'Super' travel to Thailand to rescue her. When in Thailand they get caught up with a Thai gangster and are forced to run for their lives. How Thiru and 'Super' manage to escape from the gangster and if Venba is rescued and reunited with Thiru is the culmination of the story.

Reviews

Sindhubaadh Cast

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sindhubaadh

Anjali

Anjali headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Madha Gaja RajaSindhubaadh

Vivek Prasanna

Vivek Prasanna headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Sindhubaadh

Last update was at 07:57 21st June 2019