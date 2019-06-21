Sindhubaadh

Movie Synopsis:

Our hero, is accompanied by a small boy and they are petty thieves in India. Thiru falls in love with our heroine, who had come to India on a vacation from Malaysia. Venba also falls in love with Thiru and they get married before Venba has to head back to Malaysia for work. Venba gets into trouble at her workplace and is sent to Thailand. Thiru and 'Super' travel to Thailand to rescue her. When in Thailand they get caught up with a Thai gangster and are forced to run for their lives. How Thiru and 'Super' manage to escape from the gangster and if Venba is rescued and reunited with Thiru is the culmination of the story.