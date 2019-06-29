* × Change Settings

Funny You Never Knew

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 3rd July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2019
?
new Funny You Never Knew poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 view the list.

Official Site:

www.funnyyouneverknew.com

Directed by:

Andrew Hunt

Written by:

Frank Conniff, Ed Crasnick and Andrew Hunt

Produced by:

Andrew Hunt

Starring:

Fred Willard, Kevin Pollak, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Carl Reiner and Bill Hayes

Genres:

Comedy, Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Comedians Fred Willard and Kevin Pollak re-discover three influential TV comics from the 1950s: Imogene Coca, George Gobel and Martha Raye, whose groundbreaking work was broadcast live. Thanks to recently unearthed kine-scopes a new audience can enjoy rare and hilarious performances that have languished unseen for 60 years. Includes performances by James Stewart, Cesar Romero, Shirley MacLaine, Henry Fonda and Jack Benny alongside interviews with Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Carol Channing, Carl Reiner, Norman Lear, Tom Smothers, Alan Young, Jack Carter and Mitzi Gaynor. It provides not only a look at the forgotten work of three dynamic comedians, but a glimpse of a lost era of American comedy.

Last update was at 06:55 29th June 2019