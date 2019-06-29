Comedians Fred Willard and Kevin Pollak re-discover three influential TV comics from the 1950s: Imogene Coca, George Gobel and Martha Raye, whose groundbreaking work was broadcast live. Thanks to recently unearthed kine-scopes a new audience can enjoy rare and hilarious performances that have languished unseen for 60 years. Includes performances by James Stewart, Cesar Romero, Shirley MacLaine, Henry Fonda and Jack Benny alongside interviews with Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Carol Channing, Carl Reiner, Norman Lear, Tom Smothers, Alan Young, Jack Carter and Mitzi Gaynor. It provides not only a look at the forgotten work of three dynamic comedians, but a glimpse of a lost era of American comedy.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Funny You Never Knew
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Funny You Never Knew
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
ElfFunny You Never Knew
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Funny You Never Knew
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Funny You Never Knew
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Funny You Never Knew