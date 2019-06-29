* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Taiko Film: Healing Beats

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
new Taiko Film: Healing Beats poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 5th July 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 7th July 2019.

Directed by:

Iván Muñoz

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Japanese Drumming style known as Taiko has hugely grown in popularity around the world, and this year the annual Taiko Festival is being held in Leicester!

In partnership with the festival we present the UK premiere of 'Healing Beats' - a fascinating documentary all about the philosophy and discipline that goes into mastering the drum.

The passion, effort, respect and joy of Taiko has connected millions of people around the world - come along and find out more about this captivating art-form.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Taiko Film: Healing Beats is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Taiko Film: Healing Beats.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:55 29th June 2019