Taikofilm: Healing Beats

The Japanese Drumming style known as Taiko has hugely grown in popularity around the world, and this year the annual Taiko Festival is being held in Leicester!
In partnership with the festival we present the UK premiere of 'Healing Beats' - a fascinating documentary all about the philosophy and discipline that goes into mastering the drum.
The passion, effort, respect and joy of Taiko has connected millions of people around the world - come along and find out more about this captivating art-form.