The Day Shall Come

7.4 / 42 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th October 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2020
?
The Day Shall Come poster
Contains strong language, sex references and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 25 cinemas today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Directed by:

Christopher Morris

Written by:

Jesse Armstrong, Sean Gray, Tony Roche and Christopher Morris

Produced by:

Iain Canning, Anne Carey, Amy Jackson, Emile Sherman, Scott Clackum and Derrin Schlesinger

Starring:

Anna Kendrick, Kayvan Novak, Jim Gaffigan, Denis O'Hare, James Adomian and Miles Robbins

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Unknown

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An impoverished preacher who brings hope to the Miami projects is offered cash to save his family from eviction. He has no idea his sponsor works for the FBI who plan to turn him into a criminal by fueling his madcap revolutionary dreams.

Reviews

The Day Shall Come Cast

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

NoelleTrolls World TourThe Day Shall Come

Kayvan Novak

Kayvan Novak headshot

Date of Birth:

23 November 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Day Shall Come

Jim Gaffigan

Jim Gaffigan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Day Shall Come

Denis O'Hare

Denis O'Hare headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Day Shall Come

James Adomian

James Adomian headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Day Shall Come

Miles Robbins

Miles Robbins headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Day Shall Come

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:52 23rd September 2019