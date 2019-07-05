* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Birds of a Feather Manou the Swift

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-January 2020
?
new Birds of a Feather poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Birds of a Feather is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Christian Haas and Andrea Block

Written by:

Axel Melzener, Andrea Block, Phil Parker, Christian Haas and Gregory Baranes

Produced by:

Andrea Block and Christian Haas

Starring:

Kate Winslet, Willem Dafoe, Rob Paulsen, Josh Keaton, Julie Nathanson and David Shaughnessy

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The little swift Manou grows up believing he's a seagull. Learning to fly he finds out he never will be. Shocked, he runs away from home. He meets birds of his own species and finds out who he really is. When both seagulls and swifts face a dangerous threat, Manou becomes the hero of the day.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Birds of a Feather is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Birds of a Feather.

Birds of a Feather Cast

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 2Birds of a Feather

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Opus ZeroMotherless BrooklynBirds of a Feather

Rob Paulsen

Rob Paulsen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Birds of a Feather

Josh Keaton

Josh Keaton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Birds of a Feather

Julie Nathanson

Julie Nathanson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Birds of a Feather

David Shaughnessy

David Shaughnessy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Birds of a Feather

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:55 5th July 2019