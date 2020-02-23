The film follows Cecilia, who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend's suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better. However, her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.
24 July 1982
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
The Invisible Man
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Invisible Man
20 September 1986
Unknown
6' 1¼" (1.86 m)
Magic CampThe Invisible Man
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Invisible Man
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Invisible Man
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Invisible Man