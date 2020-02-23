* × Change Settings

The Invisible Man

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th February 2020

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2020
?
The Invisible Man poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 56 cinemas on Friday 28th February 2020 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 19th March 2020.

Directed by:

Leigh Whannell

Written by:

H.G. Wells and Leigh Whannell

Produced by:

Jason Blum and Kylie Du Fresne

Starring:

Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Aldis Hodge, Harriet Dyer, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Benedict Hardie

Genres:

Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The film follows Cecilia, who receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend's suicide. She begins to re-build her life for the better. However, her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.

Reviews

The Invisible Man Cast

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Invisible Man

Storm Reid

Storm Reid headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Invisible Man

Aldis Hodge

Aldis Hodge headshot

Date of Birth:

20 September 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Magic CampThe Invisible Man

Harriet Dyer

Harriet Dyer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Invisible Man

Oliver Jackson-Cohen

Oliver Jackson-Cohen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Invisible Man

Benedict Hardie

Benedict Hardie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Invisible Man

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:58 23rd February 2020