A Guide to Second Date Sex

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
A Guide to Second Date Sex poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rachel Hirons

Written by:

Rachel Hirons

Produced by:

Maggie Monteith, Paul Raphael and David Wade

Starring:

George MacKay, Alexandra Roach, Michael Socha, Emma Rigby, Kae Alexander and Holli Dempsey

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Laura and Ryan are perfect for each other: they both love Meryl Streep, have been totally destroyed by previous relationships, and they have no idea what they are supposed to do tonight. They also both know that they'll have to pretend to be completely different to how they've ever been previously, in the hope of getting it right this time. How bad can a second date really go and what is there to lose? Ryan and Laura are about to find out.

A Guide to Second Date Sex Cast

George MacKay

George MacKay headshot

Date of Birth:

13 March 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Guide to Second Date Sex

Alexandra Roach

Alexandra Roach headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Guide to Second Date Sex

Michael Socha

Michael Socha headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Guide to Second Date SexKillers Anonymous

Emma Rigby

Emma Rigby headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Guide to Second Date Sex

Kae Alexander

Kae Alexander headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Guide to Second Date Sex

Holli Dempsey

Holli Dempsey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

A Guide to Second Date Sex

Last update was at 08:39 26th August 2019