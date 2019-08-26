A Guide to Second Date Sex

Movie Synopsis:

Laura and Ryan are perfect for each other: they both love Meryl Streep, have been totally destroyed by previous relationships, and they have no idea what they are supposed to do tonight. They also both know that they'll have to pretend to be completely different to how they've ever been previously, in the hope of getting it right this time. How bad can a second date really go and what is there to lose? Ryan and Laura are about to find out.