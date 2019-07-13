* × Change Settings

Oldboy Oldeuboi

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-January 2020
?
new Oldboy poster
Contains strong violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:re-release

Directed by:

Chan-wook Park

Written by:

Garon Tsuchiya, Nobuaki Minegishi, Chan-wook Park, Joon-hyung Lim and Jo-yun Hwang

Produced by:

Dong-Joo Kim

Starring:

Min-sik Choi, Ji-tae Yu, Hye-jeong Kang, Dae-han Ji, Dal-su Oh and Byeong-ok Kim

Genres:

Action, Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 55 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Abducted on a rainy night in 1988, the obnoxious drunk, Oh Dae-Su, much to his surprise, wakes up locked in a windowless and dilapidated hotel room, for an unknown reason. There, his invisible and pitiless captors will feed him, clothe him and sedate him to avoid committing suicide, and as his only companion and a window to the world is the TV in his stark cell, the only thing that helps Oh Dae-Su keep going is his daily journal. But then, unexpectedly, after fifteen long years in captivity, the perplexed prisoner is deliberately released, encouraged to track down his tormentor to finally get his retribution. Nevertheless, who would hate Oh Dae-Su so much he would deny him of a quick and clean death?

Reviews

Oldboy Cast

Last update was at 07:37 13th July 2019