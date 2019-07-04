* × Change Settings

Kalavani 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
new Kalavani 2 poster
Contains moderate sex references and hanging scene. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 9 cinemas on Friday 5th July 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 11th July 2019.

Directed by:

A. Sarkunam

Written by:

A. Sarkunam

Produced by:

A. Sarkunam

Starring:

Vimal, Oviya, Saranya Ponvannan, Ilavarasu, R.J. Vignesh and 'Ganja' Karuppu

Genres:

Comedy, Romance

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)
Kalavani 2 Cast

