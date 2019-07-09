* × Change Settings

Sune vs. Sune

IFI Family Festival Release Date

Saturday 27th July 2019
new Sune vs. Sune poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jon Holmberg

Written by:

Jon Holmberg, Anders Jacobsson, Daniella Mendel-Enk, Sören Olsson and Sara Young

Produced by:

Malin Söderlund and Linus Torell

Starring:

Elis Gerdt, Baxter Renman, Tea Stjärne, Fredrik Hallgren, Sissela Benn and Lily Wahlsteen

Genres:

Comedy, Family

Language:

Swedish

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

On his first day as a fourth-grader, Sune is welcomed by an unwanted surprise. A new boy is in his seat, and he's everything Sune wants to be. Not only that, but his name is also Sune - it's the worst possible start to the fourth grade. Sune must use all his cunning to stop Sophie from breaking up with him and choosing the other Sune. At the same, Håkan notices that his big brother is about to enter the boring adult world, their dad Rudolf has a midlife crisis and wants to quit his job to pursue a career in music and their mum Karin glares jealously at the new Sune's perfect mum and her even more perfect car. Welcome to the Anderssons.

Reviews

Sune vs. Sune Cast

