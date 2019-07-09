* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Storm Boy

IFI Family Festival Release Date

Sunday 28th July 2019
new Storm Boy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Storm Boy is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Shawn Seet

Written by:

Justin Monjo and Colin Thiele

Produced by:

Michael Boughen, Paul Ranford and Matthew Street

Starring:

Finn Little, Jai Courtney, Geoffrey Rush, Erik Thomson, Bradley Trent Williams and Natasha Wanganeen

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A beautiful and contemporary retelling of Colin Thiele's classic Australian tale. 'Storm Boy' has grown up to be Michael Kingley, a successful retired businessman and grandfather. When Kingley starts to see images from his past that he can't explain, he is forced to remember his long-forgotten childhood, growing up on an isolated coastline with his father. He recounts to his grand-daughter the story of how, as a boy, he rescued and raised an extraordinary orphaned pelican, Mr Percival. Their remarkable adventures and very special bond has a profound effect on all their lives. Based on the beloved book, Storm Boy is a timeless story of an unusual and unconditional friendship.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Storm Boy.

Storm Boy Cast

Finn Little

Finn Little headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Storm Boy

Jai Courtney

Jai Courtney headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Storm BoyThe Suicide Squad

Geoffrey Rush

Geoffrey Rush headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Storm Boy

Erik Thomson

Erik Thomson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Storm Boy

Bradley Trent Williams

Bradley Trent Williams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Storm Boy

Natasha Wanganeen

Natasha Wanganeen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Storm Boy

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:06 9th July 2019