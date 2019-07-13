The Bikes of Wrath

Movie Synopsis:

In 2015 5 friends from Australia set out to bike from Oklahoma to California the same route the families traveled in John Steinbeck's The Grapes of Wrath. The friends did this on a budget of just $420 which is the equivalent to the $18 each family had on average that made the same trek during the dust bowl. They were overwhelmed by the generosity of the people in the states they biked through which are known as Red States. During the edited process of the documentary they realized this trek was more about the people they met than the actual trek.