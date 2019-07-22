* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bring The Soul: The Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 7th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
new Bring The Soul: The Movie poster
Contains mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 275 cinemas on Wednesday 7th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 11th August 2019.

Starring:

BTS, J-Hope, Jeong-guk Jeon, Nam-joon Kim, Seok-jin Kim, Tae-Hyung Kim, Ji-min Park and Suga

Genres:

Documentary, Music

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Following their landmark "Love Yourself" tour, BTS triumphantly returns to cinema screens. Shining brighter than any light on the stage, now the group invite us behind the spotlight. On the day following the final concert of their Europe tour, on a rooftop in Paris, BTS tells their very own stories from experiencing new cities to performing in front of thousands of ARMY across the globe. A glimpse into BTS' world away from the stage, featuring intimate group discussions alongside spectacular concert performances from the tour, this is a cinema event not to be missed. The journey of BTS continues.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Bring The Soul: The Movie is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bring The Soul: The Movie.

Bring The Soul: The Movie Cast

BTS

BTS headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bring The Soul: The Movie

J-Hope

J-Hope headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bring The Soul: The Movie

Jeong-guk Jeon

Jeong-guk Jeon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bring The Soul: The Movie

Nam-joon Kim

Nam-joon Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bring The Soul: The Movie

Seok-jin Kim

Seok-jin Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bring The Soul: The Movie

Tae-Hyung Kim

Tae-Hyung Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bring The Soul: The Movie

Ji-min Park

Ji-min Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bring The Soul: The Movie

Suga

Suga headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bring The Soul: The Movie

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:36 22nd July 2019