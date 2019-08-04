* × Change Settings

RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 21st August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 19 cinemas on Wednesday 21st August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 22nd August 2019.

Directed by:

Dale Heslip

Produced by:

Allan Weinrib

Starring:

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Neil Peart, Tom Morello, Taylor Hawkins and Billy Corgan

Genre:

Music

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Holy Trinity of Rock returns to the big screen on Wednesday, August 21, when the first "Annual Exercise in Fan Indulgence" Cinema Strangiato brings Rush fans together in movie theatres worldwide. Featuring R40+, this global fan event will give audiences a special look into some of the best performances from R40 LIVE, including songs such as "Closer to the Heart", "Subdivisions", "Tom Sawyer" and more, as well as unreleased backstage moments and candid footage left on the cutting room floor. R40+ also includes unseen soundcheck performances of the fan-favorite "Jacob's Ladder", exclusive new interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz, violinist Jonathan Dinklage and more. As a special bonus, fans will get a glimpse into the madness and passion that went in to the making of Geddy Lee's new book, Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass - featuring a brand-new interview from the man himself.

Reviews

RUSH: Cinema Strangiato 2019 Cast

