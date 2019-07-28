* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Saaho

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 15th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
Saaho poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Saaho is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Sujeeth

Written by:

Sujeeth

Produced by:

Shyam P.S., V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Vikram Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati

Starring:

Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhas, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Philip Fornah and Arun Vijay

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

Unknown
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Saaho is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Saaho.

Saaho Cast

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ChhichhoreSaaho

Prabhas

Prabhas headshot

Date of Birth:

23 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saaho

Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff headshot

Date of Birth:

1 February 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saaho

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saaho

Philip Fornah

Philip Fornah headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saaho

Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Saaho

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:55 28th July 2019