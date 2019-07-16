* × Change Settings

Ardaas Karaan

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2019-January 2020
?
new Ardaas Karaan poster
Contains suicide references and infrequent moderate bloody images. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 8 cinemas on Friday 19th July 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 25th July 2019.

Directed by:

Gippy Grewal

Written by:

Gippy Grewal

Starring:

Gippy Grewal, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Meher Vij, Sapna Pabbi, Japji Khaira and Sardar Sohi

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ardass Karaan explores the Generation Gap faced by families. Three elderly men live in Canada with their families and realise that each generation has a different conflicting opinion about life. The elderly men believe spending time with each other and communicating may help bridge their gap. But each time the family plans to spend time with each other they end up arguing. One day the elderly gentlemen come across Sehaj and Magic who are full of positivity and agree to help them understand their families but are given a week to accomplish this. Will Sehaj and Magic manage to find a common thread for the three differing generations to live together in harmony? How will they use Ardaas (prayer) to convey their message about life?

Reviews

Ardaas Karaan Cast

Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ardaas Karaan

Gurpreet Ghuggi

Gurpreet Ghuggi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ardaas Karaan

Meher Vij

Meher Vij headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ardaas Karaan

Sapna Pabbi

Sapna Pabbi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ardaas Karaan

Japji Khaira

Japji Khaira headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ardaas Karaan

Sardar Sohi

Sardar Sohi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ardaas Karaan

Last update was at 06:26 16th July 2019