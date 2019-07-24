* × Change Settings

Arjun Patiala

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-January 2020
Directed by:

Rohit Jugraj

Written by:

Ritesh Shah

Produced by:

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sandeep Leyzell and Dinesh Vijan

Starring:

Amit Mehra, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone, Diljit Dosanjh, Manjot Singh and Varun Sharma

Genres:

Action, Comedy, Romance

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Arjun Patiala has recently been initiated into the police service. A man who has spend most of his early life disciplining himself in Judo and getting into the forces now decides its time to take it easy. He's introduced to his loyal "chita munshi" who soon turns into a confidant- Onida Singh. We quickly realise Arjun Patiala's quirks - That he is fond of women, and even fonder of his drink. But his quirky, original and unusual ideas help him reduce the crime rate in the city without even moving a finger. Along the way Arjun falls in love with a firebrand news reporter - Ritu Randhawa who might pull the curtain on his deeds. A laugh riot film, Arjun Patiala will leave you in splitsThese unforgettable characters are definitely here to stay.

Arjun Patiala Cast

