* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Mahira

UK Cinema Release Date

Saturday 27th July 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-January 2020
?
new Mahira poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Saturday 27th July 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 28th July 2019.

Directed by:

Mahesh Gowda

Produced by:

Vivek Kodappa

Starring:

Chaitra Achar, Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Balaji Manohar, Dileep Raj, Virginia Rodrigues and Raj B. Shetty

Genres:

Action, Drama, Thriller

Language:

Kannada

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's the story of a mother and daughter who are on the run from a group of assassins. The reason is known only to the mother and situation is not in favor to explain anything to her daughter. As the film progresses, hitherto unseen qualities and expert survival skills of the mother in protecting herself and her daughter will surprise the audience and the daughter alike. Why is the daughter being targeted.? Who is this mother.? what's her actual identity and why are these assassins hired to kill them and by who? This is what keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. A investigating officer who is in charge to investigate the case uncovers a few hidden truths of the daughter, mother and her past, which brings a new thrilling twist to the story. Further, a rather intelligent unseen man who plays the death game with the mother and daughters life becomes their destiny, who must be destroyed in order to survive. Will the mother and daughter succeed in surviving and living?

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Mahira is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Mahira.

Mahira Cast

Chaitra Achar

Chaitra Achar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahira

Gopalkrishna Deshpande

Gopalkrishna Deshpande headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahira

Balaji Manohar

Balaji Manohar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahira

Dileep Raj

Dileep Raj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahira

Virginia Rodrigues

Virginia Rodrigues headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahira

Raj B. Shetty

Raj B. Shetty headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mahira

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 06:37 24th July 2019