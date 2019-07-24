Movie Synopsis:

It's the story of a mother and daughter who are on the run from a group of assassins. The reason is known only to the mother and situation is not in favor to explain anything to her daughter. As the film progresses, hitherto unseen qualities and expert survival skills of the mother in protecting herself and her daughter will surprise the audience and the daughter alike. Why is the daughter being targeted.? Who is this mother.? what's her actual identity and why are these assassins hired to kill them and by who? This is what keeps the audience on the edge of their seat. A investigating officer who is in charge to investigate the case uncovers a few hidden truths of the daughter, mother and her past, which brings a new thrilling twist to the story. Further, a rather intelligent unseen man who plays the death game with the mother and daughters life becomes their destiny, who must be destroyed in order to survive. Will the mother and daughter succeed in surviving and living?