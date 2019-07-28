* × Change Settings

Hamada

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 2nd August 2019
new Hamada poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At DocHouse.

Directed by:

Eloy Domínguez Serén

Produced by:

Heino Deckert, Gudmundur Gunnarsson, David Herdies, Michael Krotkiewski and Kari Anne Moe

Starring:

Sidahmed Salec Labeid, Ainina Sihamed Mohamed, Zaara Mohamed Saleh and Taher Mulay Zain

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

With vitality, humor and unexpected situations, this film paints an unusual portrait of a group of young friends living in a refugee camp in the middle of the stony Saharan desert. A minefield and the second largest military wall in the world separates this group of friends from their homeland that they have only heard about in their parent's stories. They are called the Sahrawis and have been abandoned in this refugee camp in the middle of a stony desert ever since Morocco drove them out of Western Sahara forty years ago. Trapped somewhere in between life and death, Sidahmed, Zaara and Taher refuse to be bothered by it. They spend their days fixing cars that can't really take them anywhere, fighting for political change without response and together they use the power of creativity and play to denounce the reality around them and expand beyond the borders of the camp.

Hamada Cast

Last update was at 06:55 28th July 2019