Midnight Cowboy

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th September 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-March 2020
?
Midnight Cowboy poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 13th September 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

Directed by:

John Schlesinger

Written by:

Waldo Salt and James Leo Herlihy

Produced by:

Jerome Hellman

Starring:

Dustin Hoffman, Jon Voight, Sylvia Miles, John McGiver, Brenda Vaccaro and Barnard Hughes

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Texas greenhorn Joe Buck arrives in New York City for the first time. Preening himself as a real "hustler", he finds that he is the one getting "hustled" until he teams up with down-and-out but resilient outcast Ratso Rizzo. The initial "country cousin meets city cousin" relationship deepens. In their efforts to bilk a hostile world rebuffing them at every turn, this unlikely pair progress from partners in shady business to comrades. Each has found his first real friend.

Reviews

Midnight Cowboy Cast

Dustin Hoffman

Dustin Hoffman headshot

Date of Birth:

8 August 1937

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight Cowboy

Jon Voight

Jon Voight headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight Cowboy

Sylvia Miles

Sylvia Miles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight Cowboy

John McGiver

John McGiver headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight Cowboy

Brenda Vaccaro

Brenda Vaccaro headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight Cowboy

Barnard Hughes

Barnard Hughes headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Midnight Cowboy

