Texas greenhorn Joe Buck arrives in New York City for the first time. Preening himself as a real "hustler", he finds that he is the one getting "hustled" until he teams up with down-and-out but resilient outcast Ratso Rizzo. The initial "country cousin meets city cousin" relationship deepens. In their efforts to bilk a hostile world rebuffing them at every turn, this unlikely pair progress from partners in shady business to comrades. Each has found his first real friend.
8 August 1937
Unknown
5' 5¾" (1.67 m)
Midnight Cowboy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Midnight Cowboy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Midnight Cowboy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Midnight Cowboy
18 November 1939
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Midnight Cowboy
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Midnight Cowboy