Manmadhudu 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 9th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rahul Ravindran

Written by:

Rahul Ravindran, Satyanand and Kittu Vissapragada

Produced by:

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Gemini Kiran

Starring:

Nagarjuna Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Lakshmi and Nassar

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Romance

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 35 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Manmadhudu 2 Cast

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Date of Birth:

29 August 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rakul Preet Singh

Date of Birth:

10 October 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Vennela Kishore

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rao Ramesh

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Lakshmi

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nassar

Date of Birth:

5 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

