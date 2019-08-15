* × Change Settings

Comali

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
new Comali poster
Contains brief strong violence and bloody images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 16 cinemas on Friday 16th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 22nd August 2019.

Directed by:

Pradeep Ranganathan

Written by:

Pradeep Ranganathan

Produced by:

Ishari K. Ganeshan

Starring:

Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal, Samyuktha Hegde, K.S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu and Sha Ra

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

After waking up from a coma which stretches for 16 years, The protagonist Jeyam Ravi has difficulties and challenges adjusting to the current era. The Movie basically showcases the Changes of era from 90s to present era. The movie will show how the hero battles with the changes he sees from the time he got into coma.

Reviews

Comali Cast

Jayam Ravi

Jayam Ravi headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Comali

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal headshot

Date of Birth:

19 June 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ComaliRanarangam

Samyuktha Hegde

Samyuktha Hegde headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Comali

K.S. Ravikumar

K.S. Ravikumar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Comali

Yogi Babu

Yogi Babu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ComaliJackpot

Sha Ra

Sha Ra headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Comali

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:53 15th August 2019