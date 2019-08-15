* × Change Settings

Ranarangam

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2019-February 2020
?
new Ranarangam poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 16th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 18th August 2019.

Directed by:

Sudheer Varma

Written by:

Arjun, Carthyk and Sudheer Varma

Produced by:

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi

Starring:

Sharvanand, Kajal Aggarwal and Kalyani Priyadarshan

Genres:

Action, Drama

Language:

Telugu

Runtime:

2 hours 18 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Ranarangam Cast

Sharvanand

Sharvanand headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ranarangam

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal headshot

Date of Birth:

19 June 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ComaliRanarangam

Kalyani Priyadarshan

Kalyani Priyadarshan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Ranarangam

Recommendations

Last update was at 06:53 15th August 2019