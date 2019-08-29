* × Change Settings

Surkhi Bindi

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
?
new Surkhi Bindi poster
Contains mild bad language, injury detail and threat. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 22 cinemas on Friday 30th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 5th September 2019.

Directed by:

Jagdeep Sidhu

Written by:

Rupinder Inderjit

Produced by:

Navdeep Narula, Gurjit Singh, Santosh Thite and Ankit Vijan

Starring:

Sargun Mehta, Sukhwinder Raj, Rupinder Rupi, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Gurnam Bhullar and Nisha Bano

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 8 minutes (approx.)
Reviews

Surkhi Bindi Cast

Sargun Mehta

Sargun Mehta headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Surkhi Bindi

Sukhwinder Raj

Sukhwinder Raj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Surkhi Bindi

Rupinder Rupi

Rupinder Rupi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Surkhi Bindi

Prince Kanwaljit Singh

Prince Kanwaljit Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Surkhi Bindi

Gurnam Bhullar

Gurnam Bhullar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Surkhi Bindi

Nisha Bano

Nisha Bano headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Surkhi Bindi

