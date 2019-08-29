* × Change Settings

Ne Zha Nezha zhi motong jiangshi

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 30th August 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2019-February 2020
Contains mild violence, threat, injury detail, language and rude humour. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 9 cinemas on Friday 30th August 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 8th September 2019.

Directed by:

Yu Yang

Written by:

Yu Yang and Yunyun Wei

Starring:

Yanting Lü, Joseph, Mo Han, Hao Chen, Qi Lü and Jiaming Zhang

Genres:

Animation, Fantasy, Thriller

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 50 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Primus extracts a Mixed Yuan Bead into a spirit bead and a demon bead. The spirit bead can be reincarnated in human to help King Zhou establish a new dynasty, the demon bead will create a devil and harm human. Ne Zha is the one who should be spirit bead hero but he becomes a devil incarnate, because the spirit bead and the demon bead is switched.

Ne Zha Cast

