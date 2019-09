Movie Synopsis:

Filmed over 7 years, Ko-Shang Shen docments eight couples of different age and backgrounds. As they talk about their marriage in front of the camera, their dialogue lays bare the marital conflicts which have otherwise gone unnoticed. They openly question each other on untouchable topics of everyday life, from why they married to no longer having affection for each other; weariness of the their mothers-in-law; regarding sex, having children, every aspect of each other they can't stand...