* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd September 2021

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2021-March 2022
?
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Destin Daniel Cretton

Written by:

Dave Callaham, Steve Englehart, Jim Starlin, Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham

Produced by:

Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz

Starring:

Awkwafina, Simu Liu, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Michelle Yeoh, Benedict Wong and Tim Roth

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The movie, based on Marvel Comics, will focus on Shang-Chi; 'The Master of Kung-Fu.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Cast

Awkwafina

Awkwafina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Bad GuysShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Simu Liu

Simu Liu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tony Chiu-Wai Leung

Tony Chiu-Wai Leung headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Fala Chen

Fala Chen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Florian Munteanu

Florian Munteanu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh headshot

Date of Birth:

6 August 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avatar 2Minions: The Rise of GruAvatar 3Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsThe Tiger's Apprentice

Benedict Wong

Benedict Wong headshot

Date of Birth:

1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessAnnihilation

Tim Roth

Tim Roth headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:48 5th August 2021