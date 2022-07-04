* × Change Settings

Thor: Love and Thunder

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th July 2022

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2022-January 2023
Thor: Love and Thunder poster
Contains moderate fantasy violence, injury detail, threat, horror and sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 306 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st July 2022.

Official Site:

www.marvel.com

Directed by:

Taika Waititi

Written by:

Taika Waititi, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Stan Lee and Jason Aaron

Produced by:

Kevin Feige

Starring:

Tessa Thompson, Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Russell Crowe, Karen Gillan, Matt Damon, Pom Klementieff, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista and Vin Diesel

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 59 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct.

Reviews

Thor: Love and Thunder Cast

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnihilationThor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth headshot

Date of Birth:

11 August 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and ThunderFuriosa

Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi headshot

Date of Birth:

16 August 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnihilationThor: Love and Thunder

Christian Bale

Christian Bale headshot

Date of Birth:

30 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and ThunderAmsterdam

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt headshot

Date of Birth:

21 June 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and ThunderMarioGuardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and Thunder

Sam Neill

Sam Neill headshot

Date of Birth:

14 September 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and Thunder

Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe headshot

Date of Birth:

7 April 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and ThunderKraven the Hunter

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan headshot

Date of Birth:

28 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3Thor: Love and Thunder

Matt Damon

Matt Damon headshot

Date of Birth:

8 October 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and ThunderOppenheimer

Pom Klementieff

Pom Klementieff headshot

Date of Birth:

3 May 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part OneMission: Impossible 8Thor: Love and ThunderGuardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper headshot

Date of Birth:

5 January 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and ThunderGuardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4½" (1.94 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Thor: Love and ThunderGuardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Fast & Furious 10Thor: Love and ThunderGuardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:52 4th July 2022